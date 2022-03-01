MASSENA — It’s masks off for St. Lawrence County schools starting Wednesday.
District superintendents notified their families on Tuesday that the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is supporting Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s recommendation to no longer require masks in schools.
“Therefore, beginning Wednesday, March 2nd, students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks in any of our school buildings or on buses,” Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
He said mask-wearing will still be optional.
“As with all decisions, there will be individuals who support the continuation of mask-wearing and those who favor the removal of all mask mandates, and we understand and are respectful of both perspectives,” Mr. Brady said. “Wearing a mask is a personal decision and, as such, we will not tolerate any teasing, harassment or negative remarks regarding an individual’s personal choice to continue to wear a mask in our schools or on a bus.”
The change in masking requirements applies to all K-12 schools and child care centers for children ages 2 and older. Counties and cities will retain the ability to pass their own local mask requirements, something the governor said she expects will happen in a few localities.
“As always, we continue to work with our local county health officials as COVID-19 health and safety protocols evolve. If any additional changes to these protocols are made, we will communicate those to you,” Mr. Brady said. “Thank you for your ongoing partnership and commitment to the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Stephen A. Jennings, health planner for Jefferson County Public Health Service, said earlier this week that the county will follow the governor’s directives regarding masks and monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community transmission levels “to track trends and to advocate strategies to ensure that the county remains safe.”
Stephen J. Todd, the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services district superintendent, said his understanding was that when the state’s mask mandate expired at the end of the day Tuesday, Jefferson and Lewis counties would not impose a new mandate.
“Each school district and board of education will be assessing that situation, but I’ve not heard of any school district in our region that plans to continue the mask mandate beyond Tuesday,” Mr. Todd said Monday.
“We have no intention to require any stricter regulations than what the state has outlined, so we fully anticipate that all school districts in Lewis County will have permission to unmask students and staff starting Wednesday,” Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche said Monday. “I haven’t heard from any that aren’t. I was texting and chatting yesterday with most of our school superintendents, and I think everyone in Lewis County is on the same page that this is a welcome change. I anticipate all five of our school districts will choose to go unmasked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.