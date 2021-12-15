CANTON — At the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting Monday night, County Attorney Stephen D. Button attempted to clarify the ramifications of recent state Department of Health regulations.
The state on Nov. 24 made it such that local health departments can be directed to engage in enforcement mechanisms associated with control of the pandemic, Mr. Button said. This includes the ability to hand out $1,000 fines to businesses that fail to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
The latest regulation, which took effect Dec. 10, is the new statewide mask mandate.
In response to individuals and business owners fearful that non-compliance with the new mask mandate could harm their pockets, Mr. Button interpreted the regulations to prefer educating the public over imposing fines.
“The state is encouraging counties to engage in education rather than come at local businesses with a heavy hand,” Mr. Button said. “As far as I can tell, there does not appear to be a large push by the state or by other counties for enforcement mechanisms that would include the levying of fines on businesses for failure to comply.”
He said the state would like people to engage in mask-wearing and other safety protocols willingly, and not under the threat of fines.
Mr. Button added that county governments are not under any mandate at this point to fine individuals, but noted there is still a statewide mandate to wear masks in public indoor spaces.
“The state is encouraging the wearing of masks, and they’re doing so based on what they perceive to be extremely high numbers of positivity and hospitalizations,” he said.
