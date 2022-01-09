Masks required in Canton municipal buildings

CANTON — All visitors to municipally owned buildings in the town and village of Canton are required to wear masks no matter their vaccination status.
Town Supervisor Mayor Ann Ashley and Mayor Michael E. Dalton sent out a press release Friday to remind residents of the requirement.
“The public is also strongly encouraged to mail in any payments by check or money order,” the press release stated.
Payments can also placed in a labeled envelope and put in the drop box located in the lobby of the municipal building. Envelopes are available on top of the drop box.
No cash payments will be accepted by mail or in the drop box.
