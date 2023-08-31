WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health System announced in a news release on Thursday that masking will be required in all locations for staff, patients and visitors until further notice.
Samaritan said the decision comes after seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in emergency department patients, hospital inpatients, employee cases, Jefferson County numbers of positive COVID-19 cases overall and local wastewater testing.
Visitation will not change at this time, but if a visitor chooses not to wear a mask, they will not be allowed to visit a patient or resident.
“The goal is to keep the number of positive cases in our community minimal,” the news release states. “Samaritan is doing its part to protect our patients, residents, and staff, just as other facilities across the state and nation are doing.”
The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Aug. 19 show that hospitalization levels are low in Jefferson County.
The CDC recommends that people stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; maintain ventilation improvements; avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19; follow recommendations for isolations if you have a suspected or a confirmed case of COVID-19; follow recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19; and for those who are at a high risk of getting very sick, talk with a health care provider about additional prevention actions.
