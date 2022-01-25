CARTHAGE — Following the Monday ruling by a Long Island judge deeming the statewide mask mandate is unenforceable and a violation of state law, the Carthage Central School District issued a statement that the wearing of masks is still required.
Under guidelines set forth by the state Education Department, the school district said it would continue to follow its board’s policy to continue to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.
“It is SED’s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling. Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule,” SED said in a statement.
On Tuesday, state Attorney General Letitia A. James filed an appeal of the decision, asking that the order be stayed until the Appellate Court, Second Department, can render a final decision on the appeal. That stay was granted Tuesday afternoon, meaning the mask mandate remains in place pending further ruling by the court.
“We will continue to provide updates once more information is known. Official statements are expected from local and state health departments providing clarification,” Carthage Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in a statement.
