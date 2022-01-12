CANTON — A mass COVID-19 testing site will open on the SUNY Canton campus Thursday.
It will be in the Dana Hall gym, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The tests are mouth swab PCR tests instead of a deep nasal swab. Results will be returned by email 24 to 48 hours after they get to the lab. In order to get results, create a free account at app.clarifi-covid-19.com. Make an appointment at wdt.me/COVIDtest.
To access the SUNY Canton testing site from Route 68, turn onto Cornell Drive. Drive to the left at the intersection marked by the college’s digital sign. Turn right into the lower section of Parking Lot 5 to access Dana Hall. Signs on site will help direct visitors to the location.
Masks are required inside the testing site. One hour before testing, do not brush your teeth or use mouthwash. A half hour before testing, do not eat or drink anything, including gum, mints or lozenges, and do not smoke, vape or use smokeless tobacco products.
People with questions should contact Quadrant Biosciences at 315-614-2325.
A similar testing site opened at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday, in the old Merritt Hall gym, 44 Pierrepont Ave. Use the same link above to create an account in order to get test results electronically.
To get to the Potsdam testing site, go on campus via Pierrepont Avenue/Route 56, and turn onto Barrington Avenue. There will be signs directing visitors to turn onto Lake Placid Drive to find Merritt Hall.
Merritt Hall is directly across from the Sara M. Snell Music Theater at The Crane School of Music. The entrance for the clinic will be the glass doors facing Lake Placid Drive, between Merritt Hall and Kellas Hall.
Parking will be available in Lot 14, directly behind Merritt Hall. Overflow parking is also available in Lot 6, adjacent to Snell Theater and the Performing Arts Center.
