MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has altered its schedule for the distribution of free breakfast and lunch to all children under 18.
On Tuesday, March 24, meals will be provided for both Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be no distribution on Wednesday. On Thursday, March 26, meals will be provided for both Thursday and Friday. There will be no distribution on Friday.
The week of March 30 and until further notice meals will be provided on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
There are five pick up locations that are open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Massena High School Parking Lot, 84 Nightengale Ave.
- Community Center, 61 Beach St.
- Jefferson Elementary School Parking Lot, 75 Bayley Road
- Louisville Arena, 44 Arena Drive, Louisville
- Norfolk Fire Station Parking Lot, State Highway 420/1 Furnace Drive
