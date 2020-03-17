MASSENA — Massena School District families who do not have their own computers or other devices that will allow for remote learning will be able to pick up Chromebooks today, March 17, until 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Chromebooks are available for all students, K-12.
The distribution sites will be at the child’s school building and will be delivered toby a staff member at curbside. Please remain in vehicles during this distribution.
The student will receive a Chromebook, charger and a release form which contains information about appropriate care of the device as it will need to be returned once school resumes its regular schedule.
There will be more information about the District’s educational plan for students by the end of the week. Please look for future updates and check the District website periodically.
