MASSENA — Last week, when the big question was, “masks or no masks in school,” the Massena Central School District saw 90 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
“This week was a bit of a roller coaster ride as the state mask mandate was litigated in the various courts,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said in his latest superintendent’s update.
He said the issue “led to many parent communications and social media chatter demanding that schools should immediately allow students in without masks.”
“Some political figures also jumped into the fray to push forward these requests,” Mr. Brady said. “At the same time, schools were being told by the Commissioner of Education to keep masking as SED would be requesting a stay to keep the mask mandate in place.”
Less than 24 hours after the state Supreme Court decision in Nassau County, a state appeals court issued the stay to continue the mask mandate while the matter is litigated.
“We are thankful that both our students and parents honored the masking requirements and did not create undue problems for our administration, faculty, staff, and students. I realize this was not the case in other parts of the state,” Mr. Brady said.
He had sent a message to parents and staff that read:
“I have heard from many parents today about lifting the state mask mandate,” he wrote Jan. 25. “I certainly understand these concerns as we all want a school where children no longer need to wear masks. This pandemic has been a long and frustrating ordeal and I recognize there is a great deal of fatigue, and concern for the well-being of students.”
State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker ruled Jan. 24 that the mandate is unenforceable by the state Department of Health and a violation of state law in the way it was issued. The state Education Department shortly after issued a directive to school districts stating that they “must continue to follow the mask rule.”
State Attorney General Letitia A. James’s appeal on Jan. 25 asked that his order be stayed until the Appellate Division, Second Department, can render a final decision on the appeal.
“We know that our staff and family have questions about this news and what it means for schools,” Mr. Brady wrote in his message to parents and staff. “At this time, all staff, students and school visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering while in our schools. There is no change to the health and safety protocols we have been following in recent months as it relates to masks.”
“While it is unknown how this litigation will turn out, I think we are closer to a time when measures such as masking will no longer be necessary,” he added. “Just this week we have been able to significantly reduce contact tracing and quarantines based on new guidance from the NYS Department of Health and the St. Lawrence County Health Department. I appreciate your patience as we continue to do our best to keep students and staff safe during this world wide pandemic.”
As the mask mandate was being deliberated, Mr. Brady said the district recorded 90 positive cases of COVID from students and staff. Among the positive cases during the week of Jan. 24 were 27 at the high school, 12 at the junior high, 24 at Nightengale Elementary, 13 at Jefferson Elementary and 14 at Madison Elementary.
Mr. Brady said that, as of Friday, there were 980 positive cases in the county, and 163 positive cases in Massena.
The district updates the number of cases daily on its website. That information can be found at wdt.me/ut3PSa.
