MASSENA — When will the 2019-20 school year officially end?
That’s the question school districts are wondering, including the Massena Central School District.
“There are a lot of questions on the 180-day calendar given that with the executive order (from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo) there was not a spring break,” Superintendent Patrick Brady told board of education members on Monday.
He said the question was, what will happen when they reach 180 days of school? Gov. Cuomo extended the closing of schools to May 15, and, without another executive order, students and teachers would return to their buildings on May 18.
“The governor’s office is aware of this issue and is not looking for schools to exceed the 180 days,” Mr. Brady said. “It will take an executive order for that to be put into place as to when school will end. At this point in time we don’t know when school will be ending.”
He provided board members with an overview of many areas that had been impacted by the coronavirus epidemic.
“The Regents exams have been canceled. Students, in order to receive Regents credit, need to pass a Regents course. If they don’t pass the course, they would need to go to summer school. We’re not really sure yet what summer school is going to look like. We’re taking this one day at a time as everybody else is,” Mr. Brady said.
He also updated board members on the meal distribution at various sites around the community. The district has been providing breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and under who reside in the district’s boundaries, and Mr. Brady said those numbers have been fluctuating.
“Initially we started out with food distribution each day, and then it was three days a week. Currently, we’re following what several other schools in the region are doing in order to lessen the safety issue for both our workers and the community,” he said.
They are now distributing a week’s worth of food on Mondays. Rather than making sandwiches, they’re providing bread, meat, cheese, fruit and larger servings of milk to last for a week.
“We did increase the amount of food by 80 meals. That wasn’t enough. We did run out in several places, so we’re going to have to plan accordingly next week. It’s been a little tough to gauge because there have been times when it’s up to over 800 meals. Then it’s fallen down into the 600 range,” Mr. Brady said.
“I can’t say enough about our food service staff. I don’t think anybody has called in sick ... since we’ve been doing this. They’ve been out there every time we asked them to and they’re doing an exceptional job,” he said.
Teachers and students have also done well with their distance learning, Mr. Brady said.
“Based on feedback that we’ve received from both our staff and our parents and students, we have been adjusting as we go,” he said.
For example, students in grades 7 through 12 are now on a block-type schedule. They may have English, social studies and other classes one day and science and math on the second day “so that students aren’t overwhelmed,” he said.
During their meeting, board members approved memorandums of agreement with the district’s staff and teachers, “which basically recognizes that they’ve had different responsibilities during this crisis and it’s not precedent-setting once the crisis is over,” Mr. Brady said.
