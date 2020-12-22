MASSENA — Massena Central School students or staff who want to take a precautionary measure and volunteer for a COVID-19 test have become frustrated that they won’t be able to immediately return to school, Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
“If someone decides to go and get a test just for relatives coming in or out of abundance of caution, not having symptoms, and they go to get a test, they can’t come back to work until the results of that test are provided to the district,” he said.
He said that’s not a district policy, but rather one from the Public Health Department.
Mr. Brady said symptoms of COVID, such as a headache, stuffy nose or sore throat could mimic many of the signs of a common cold. But if a student or staff member has those symptoms, they can’t come back until they’ve seen their health care provider and the district either gets a note from the physician saying it’s not COVID or the test results.
“This gets very frustrating for many of our parents where their children are staying out of school because they have the sniffles or a headache,” he said. “Our nurses track all of that and they have to follow Public Health guidelines where that’s concerned. Those are seemingly the ones that come up the most, and I get the frustration where people either have to stay out of work or they have to stay out of a school as a student.”
The district is sending out consent forms to parents that ask them if they’ll allow their child to have a COVID test at school. Mr. Brady said that’s in response to the concern that the area might be designated as a yellow microcluster zone, and they would have two weeks to complete a required test of 20% of their in-person students and staff.
“With the rise of cases, I think we’re all concerned whether we’re going to end up designated as a microcluster yellow, orange or red. That’s why we sent the survey out to parents, to ask them if they would be interested in having their child tested. We’re just trying to prepare because we only have two weeks from the time that it was labeled a yellow zone. We won’t know until we get that call. There isn’t any way to track it at this point,” he said.
Mr. Brady said the test that would be administered in school is a rapid test. It involves a small swab that goes an inch in both nostrils. He said nurses would put the test into a solution for 15 minutes and would know if it was positive or negative.
He said the district had three positive cases of COVID-19 last week. One was a staff member at Massena Central High School. But based on contact tracing protocols, no students or staff were required to quarantine. They also had a Madison Elementary School staff member test positive, and one other staff member was required to quarantine.
The most recent was a student who was last in school on Dec. 11 at Nightengale Elementary School. He said they’re working with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department to contact trace and anticipated that three staff members and 20 students would need to quarantine.
