MASSENA — The doors may be closed, but Massena churches have found ways to stay in touch with their members during the COVID-19 virus.
Masses have been suspended in the Greater Massena Catholic Community’s churches, although churches may remain open for private prayer. Sunday Masses from St. Peter’s Parish are now broadcast at 6 p.m. Sundays on 1340 WMSA Radio.
Other churches, meanwhile, have taken to Facebook, YouTube or other avenues to broadcast their services.
Greg Hurlbut, pastor at New Testament Church, said they continue to host an online service that’s live streamed on Facebook. A kid’s church hour is held from 10 to 11 a.m., and the normal worship is held from 11 a.m. to noon at https://www.facebook.com/ntcmassena/.
“You can see we’ve been doing this for a couple years now and with everything being shut down, we’ve just moved completely to that,” he said.
While their church is closed, members of St. John’s Episcopal Church are encouraged to use the Diocese of Albany’s online worship resources. Each Sunday during the suspension, Bishop William Love will conduct a Sunday morning service with sermons by various clergy from around the diocese. The services are available to watch at any time during the week and can be accessed by clicking on “Eucharist Celebration and Sermon” at www.StJohnsMassena.org.
Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ streams services on its YouTube channel. The link can be found on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ECUCCMassena/. They also broadcast the previous week’s service at 11 a.m. Sundays on 1340 WMSA.
First United Methodist Church offers three ways to connect. Members can view the services on Facebook Live by scrolling down to find the live video at https://www.facebook.com/massenafumc/. It can also be viewed as a recording following the live stream.
A live stream is also broadcast on the church’s YouTube channel. The link can be found on their Facebook page. In addition, worship can be done by Zoom conferencing, which is primarily for those without internet service who want to access the worship by phone. It can also be accessed by computer at https://zoom.us/j/533801429, but computer users are encouraged to use Facebook or YouTube. To enter the worship service by phone, dial 1-929-205-6099. You will be prompted for the meeting ID. Press 533801429-.
The Salvation Army Eastern Territory is presenting “Worship Together,” a series of Sunday morning live streams over the coming weeks. The stream can be accessed through the Massena Salvation Army Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MassenaSalvationArmy/.
Some churches have canceled their services and activities. Massena Baptist Church is canceling all services and activities through March 31, when they will reassess the situation. Services at Northside Community Adventist Christian Church are canceled until further notice, although they are working on a way to stream their services.
Here is the true, real and important church-story in Massena and in communities around the north country:
White evangelicals and Catholics who largely approve of and stand by their Trump-man.
That they are socially distanced right now may be a God-send.
