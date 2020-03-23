MASSENA — With the village under a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 virus, the Department of Public Works has some advice for residents.
Although toilet paper has been in short supply at area stores, residents are asked not to flush anything but toilet paper. Flushing wipes, paper towels and similar products down toilets will clog sewers and cause backups and overflows at wastewater treatment facilities. That creates an additional public health risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although refuse will still be picked up at residences, the timing may be different than normal.
“Refuse will still be picked up as normal. Because of reduced staffing, the normal schedules will be different. Please put your refuse curbside either the night before or by 6 a.m. on the day of your pick-up. Please do not call the office and let us know that it wasn’t picked up at the normal time. Our refuse crew does work later and we will go back and get it,” they said.
Village residents are required to put their refuse in clear bags, but those might not be readily available.
“We have been receiving some calls about stores not having any clear bags. I was just informed that Home Depot has some and Valley Paper (E. Orvis Street) has plenty,” DPW officials said. “Remember, clear bags are for the safety of our employees. They will use their discretion when picking up refuse.”
Anyone who needs the Department of Public Works to turn their water on or off is asked to give advance notice.
“We need 24 hours notice for any water turn on’s or turn off’s so we can make sure that we have the proper staff to go and do this for our residents. To schedule an appointment, please email or call our office. Email is best. We will get back to you as soon as possible,” they said.
Emails can be sent to dpwclerk@village.massena.ny.us. The phone number is 315-769-6823. They can also be reached on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VillageofMassenaDPW/.
“Unless there is an emergency, reach out (on Facebook) or email dpwclerk@village.massena.ny.us. We are looking to alleviate non-essential calls and keeping it to emergencies only,” they said. “We are all in this together! Thank you for being patient with us!”
