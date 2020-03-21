MASSENA — As the coronavirus continues to expand, the Massena Electric Department is temporarily suspending its disconnect activities until at least April 30 and closing its offices to customers until further notice.
“With the health and safety of our customers and employees in mind, Massena Electric’s offices will also be closed until further notice,” Superintendent Andrew McMahon said.
Deputy Town Supervisor Albert Nicola said during Wednesday’s Massena Town Council meeting that a plate-glass window was being installed in Massena Electric’s lobby to protect the employees, much like those found at theaters.
“There’s always that concern of contamination,” Councilman Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
Mr. McMahon said, while they won’t accept bill payments in their offices, there are other avenues to pay bills.
Night drop boxes for payments using checks or money orders are located in front of the Massena Town Hall and in front of the Massena Electric Department building at 71 East Hatfield. Bills paid by check or money order can also be sent through the U.S. Postal Service. In either case, customers should not mail cash or use cash when using the night drop boxes.
Payments could also be made through an individual’s personal online banking or online bill payment at www.massenaelectric.com. Massena Electric is temporarily waiving all fees until April 30 for using the online bill pay. They are working with the online payment processor to have the fee waived at the time the payment is made. Until that is set up, an on-the-bill credit will be applied for fees charged.
“Massena Electric strongly encourages our customers to utilize these alternative methods when paying their monthly bill,” Mr. McMahon said.
They will continue their regular billing practices. But like other utilities, the Massena Electric Department is temporarily suspending disconnect activities effective immediately and until at least April 30. Any customer that is experiencing financial difficulties should contact the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) at 315-379-2303. The program may be able to assist in paying electric bills.
Mr. McMahon said customers should remain alert for any possible scams related to payments. He said Massena Electric will not call customers to demand payments or offer discounts for phone payments. They do not take payments over the phone, including asking customers to pay with gift cards or prepaid credit cards.
Anyone with customer service, payment or billing-related questions can call 315-764-0253. Customers can also contact Massena Electric via e-mail at info@massenaelectric.com.
If there are any electrical outages or issues that require Massena Electric’s attention, call 315-764-0676. The department is continuing regular operations and has staff working to handle those calls.
“Employees are standing by. They’re expected to be there at a moment’s notice to respond if there is a power outage or essential need for their services. Some of them are working remotely at home with their computers. They’re trying to keep everybody from contaminating each other,” Mr. Carbone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.