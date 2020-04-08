MASSENA — The Massena Building and Code Enforcement Office has issued revised Certificates of Occupancy to essential businesses.
These new certificates revise the occupancy load of each business, reducing the number of allowed patrons in each essential business at any one time.
The revised occupancy load takes into account social distancing guidelines.
Following the recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Health is vital to slowing and reducing the spread of COVID-19, a press release from the Massena Emergency Operations Center said Wednesday.
“Many places had already instituted a system, to encourage social distancing and some were already limiting the number of people in the store at a time,” Mayor Timmy J. Courier said in an email. “To ensure consistency and get every essential business in Massena taking steps and implementing safety protocols to protect their patrons and employees, we took this action — issuing new certificates of occupancy.”
Mr. Currier said the village had been working with several businesses to help them implements their own standards.
“It became abundantly clear, we needed to take steps to ensure consistency,” Mr. Currier said.
Stores will need to ensure they do not allow more people than the Certificate of Occupancy allows, Mr. Currie said. The village is prepared to enforce the new limits.
“But nearly every business has already taken steps to do this,” he said. “So, we anticipate good will shall prevail, however where it doesn’t, then we will take appropriate action.”
Mr. Courier said the code office and the recreation staff had been working with business owners for more than a week on implementing guidelines and coming up with more questions than answers.
They developed a formula that aligns with the state’s PAUSE order and ensures that residents can get essential services, and be assured that reasonable steps have been taken to protect them and employees of those establishments, Mr. Currier said.
Away from places of business, Massena Chief of Police, Adam J. Love, has directed his staff to step up enforcement to ensure that the PAUSE order is being followed.
“Most of our citizens are doing an excellent job, some however, are choosing to ignore the rules and orders. It is time for everyone to take this seriously. Compliance, following guidelines and orders is our preferred way, however, should enforcement be necessary, we are prepared to do so,” Chief Love said in a press release.
The village is also urging people to follow the CDC’s recommendation to use a cloth face covering when in public.
For information on the mask guidelines, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/.
“The vast majority of our citizens are doing a great job by following the guidelines, staying home and being safe when they leave for essential reasons. It is time for all citizens to be responsible,” Mr. Currier said in the release.
“Time after time, we have reinvented ourselves and built our own future. We are dealing with Covid-19 as a team, and even in uncertain times, it remains crystal clear to me, that the strength of our citizens and their ability to come together is the biggest reason we will prevail,” Mr. Currier said.
Questions on requirements can be emailed to massenaeoc@gmail.com.
