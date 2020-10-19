NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School is switching to a remote learning model for two days after receiving word of a positive COVID-19 case among the student population.
Meanwhile, in Massena, some staff and students have been directed to quarantine after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Norwood-Norfolk Superintendent James Cruikshank said the remote learning model will take place Tuesday and Wednesday while they work closely with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department in their contact tracing process.
He said anyone who has come in contact with the positive individual will be contacted directly by the county Public Health Department and will be placed under mandatory quarantine.
“While it is apparent that our health and safety measures have helped limit contacts in our district, we will continue to work with the (county) Public Health Department to assess the situation over the next two days,” he said in a letter to parents and community members.
Mr. Cruikshank said students who attend the BOCES special education program at Potsdam, or the career and technical education program at Seaway Tech, will continue with their normal routines.
“We will continue to follow the normal transportation plans. We will continue to update our community as more information becomes available,” he said.
Mr. Cruikshank said testing sites are available throughout the county for anyone who has concerns and would like to seek COVID-19 testing for themselves or their child. He also noted in his letter that free meals for families were available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday behind the high school.
The district began the school year with a reopening plan to bring in all elementary students for in-person schooling, with middle and high school students coming in on an A-B schedule. Under the proposal, students in the A group were at school Monday and Tuesday, students in the B group came in Thursday and Friday, and Wednesday is remote learning for all of those students.
They later determined that with enough additional classroom and bus space available, they were able to bring fifth- and sixth-grade students back four days a week, with Wednesdays as a remote day.
In Massena, school officials said they were informed Friday night that a staff member at the high school tested positive for COVID-19.
“After working closely with St. Lawrence County Public Health to assist in the contact tracing process, it is clear that fortunately, the contacts among our staff and students were limited. As a result, some of our staff and a few students have been directed by Public Health to quarantine, but we will not need to close the High School at this time,” officials said in a notice on the district’s website.
Officials said anyone who came in contact with a positive individual would be contacted directly by the county Public Health Department.
No other positive cases have been identified, officials said.
“Fortunately, the stringent health and safety measures we put in place have helped mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Please remember to wear a face covering in public, maintain social distancing whenever possible, and practice good hand hygiene,” the notice reads.
