MASSENA — Essential workers have been manning the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and local schools want to thank them for their services.
The Massena and Norwood-Norfolk school districts are recognizing a different group of essential workers each day this week.
In Massena, it’s Massena Medical Monday, Teacher Tuesday, Worker Wednesday, Thank-you Thursday and Family Friday. Stories, photos or videos are uploaded on any social media platform with the hashtag -MCSappreciates.
Individuals are encouraged to make a thank-you card for an essential worker; take a selfie with a sign that says thank you; make a sign for a window or door; make a short video to thank someone; or even chalk their driveway with a message of appreciation.
“There’s certainly many people out there on the front line to appreciate. Working with the counselors, we tried to be as all-encompassing as possible so we didn’t leave out any major group on the front line every day continuing to provide support to families in the midst of a contagious virus being spread around,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said they’re recognizing “front-line workers,” beginning with the medical field.
“It’s a very demanding job when dealing with the virus,” Mr. Brady said.
During the week, they’re also recognizing the Massena Police Department, Massena Fire Department, U.S. Border Patrol and Customs agents, New York State Police, Akwesasne Police Department and Sheriff’s Department, as well as those working in grocery stores, drug stores, gas stations, postal services, transportation and other areas providing essential needs.
Mr. Brady said they also want to recognize the importance of district personnel, including food service workers and teachers.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our food service workers. They’ve been there every day we’ve asked them to be there, and they’re there as a group,” he said. “Peter Bertrand, who is our food service director, has done a great job there.”
They’ve been busy, he said, preparing an average of 750 meals a day.
“That’s a lot of sandwiches to make and a lot of preparation,” he said.
Initially, the food service employees were preparing meals five days a week. Starting on April 20, they’ll be distributing only once a week, a five-meal pack per student on Mondays.
Teachers on the front line are likewise being recognized. With feedback from parents, district administrators, curriculum director and teachers developed a remote learning program to keep education going. In some cases, teachers were teaching while tending to their own families at the same time.
“It really turned our education system in a totally different manner of teaching. Our teachers have adapted,” Mr. Brady said. “They really did an exceptional job of creating the structure.”
Friday’s celebration recognizes parents and guardians, who have stepped in to take on the role of teachers, and the students that are stepping up to learning online.
Norwood-Norfolk is recognizing healthcare workers, including medical professional and medical support on Monday; food industry and delivery service on Tuesday; public service on Wednesday; government services on Thursday; and All Essential Workers Day on Friday.
Each day’s profession is posted on the district’s Facebook pages. Comments related to that day’s profession are then posted, whether it’s art, a poster, video or photo of a family member who’s one of those essential workers of the day.
Superintendent James Cruikshank said they scheduled their week “because we recognize that so much of our society depends on these essential workers.”
“We started off looking at our own cafeteria workers, bus drivers and assistants working in the cafeteria. Then we thought, ‘Well, we don’t want to exclude anybody,’” he said.
Like Massena, Norwood-Norfolk wanted to recognize those in the medical field, saying thank you to those who were taking a risk day after day.
“There are so many essential people at the hospitals, from the physicians, administrators and nurses, right through the whole system,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
They’re also recognizing those in other fields, such as the food industry, public service and government services.
“I know a lot of our students have family members that are essential workers. We wanted to give due diligence to all essential workers, so we tried to parse it out by day. They should be proud that their families are providing a service and doing their civic duties to help our society function,” he said.
