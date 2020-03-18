MASSENA — Students may be away from school, but that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop.
The Massena Public Library and Nicandri Nature Center have announced internet-based initiatives that are available while students are out.
Although the Massena Public Library is closed, patrons can still check out books by visiting the North Country Library System website at https://web.ncls.org/. If they don’t have a library card, they can get one online.
Massena Public Library Director Elaine Dunne said patrons can access the library’s collection online and can put a hold on any publication that’s available at the Massena Public Library. No interlibrary transfer will be available.
“If they’re not familiar with a computer, they can phone us (315-769-9914) and let us know they’re looking for a particular book, author or genre,” she said.
Books that are put on hold will be bundled together and brought outside to the patron.
“They arrive at the library. They’re already checked out to them. We’ll run out to the car and put them in. If they’re able to get out of their car, we can leave them outside for them in our summer reading program bags,” Ms. Dunne said.
Homebound patrons can call the library and have books delivered.
“We’ll drop books off at their house. We’ll leave them at the front porch. They can also check out magazines online,” she said.
If anyone has items that are due, the library is suspending all overdue fines.
“If they have books and DVDs they would like to return, they can put them in the bin (in front the main entrance),” Ms. Dunne said.
Parents can contact children’s librarian Ronnie Tatro for more resources.
“She can put together a bag of books or resources on a particular subject, fiction or non-fiction,” she said.
Ms. Tatro will also be doing a daily storytime session online.
Other resource material is available, too, Ms. Dunne said.
“If they’re doing an online course, we’re here for them if they need materials. We’d be happy to put a program together,” she said.
Those who have used the library’s Wi-Fi can still do while the facility is closed, with no password needed.
“People are completely able to access the library Wi-Fi from the front of the library and benches, and I’m told the first column of the parking lot side,” she said.
Updated information can be found on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Massena-Public-Library-125770994106508/.
Meanwhile, staff members at the Nicandri Nature Center have come up with ways to keep in touch with students while they are closed until March 31.
By visiting their website at http://www.massenanaturecenter.com/, visitors will be able to take advantage of daily fun downloads like coloring sheets, circle a word and puzzles. There will also be resources for fun, nature-related activities that can be done at home, and daily content of pictures and happenings at the Nature Center. Those will also be available at the nicandri.naturecenter Instagram account.
In addition, there will be an educational video or stream from the Nature Center staff at 1 p.m. daily. For instance, one live stream will feature fish feeding.
The Nature Center also has a lending library of toys and games that can be borrowed. They will be housed outside the center with a separate return so items can be disinfected before they’re loaned out again.
The Nature Center’s trails also remain open from dawn to dusk daily.
For more information, call 315-705-5022 or by email info@massenanaturecenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.