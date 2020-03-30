MASSENA — The Massena Recreation Department’s doors are closed temporarily for new programming, but Recreation Director Michael McCabe has some alternatives.
Mr. McCabe is posting activities that can be done at home on the department’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MassenaRecreationCommision/.
“We’ve been posting every weekday,” he said.
Five healthy initiatives that can be done by an individual or family are posted each weekday. Some of the activities are geared for the outdoors, while others can be done inside or outside the home. Mr. McCabe and his son, Jack, post videos to illustrate how each activity is done.
“We’re just doing some things that we could typically do around the house, with some slight modification,” Mr. McCabe said.
One of the outdoor activities is a home run derby, which can be done using a large Wiffle ball bat and Wiffle ball. The accompanying video is shot in a front yard.
“To get a home run, he has to hit it to the driveway,” Mr. McCabe said.
The first try doesn’t reach the driveway.
“That’s not quite a home run,” he said.
But an individual can have several more tries if they don’t succeed the first time.
Mr. McCabe said a tennis racket and ball could also be used, as could other gear.
“If you had a smaller yard, you could use something like a badminton racket with a birdie. You can modify it as much as you want,” he said.
A mini-court could also be chalked onto the driveway for a game of paddle ball. Or golf balls and a tennis ball could be used for a game of golf ball bocche, in which one person throws a tennis ball and the object is to toss the golf balls as close to the tennis ball as possible.
Mr. McCabe said any of several variations could be used, such as using a softball or soccer ball outside, or marbles or foam balls inside. The distance in the field of play can also be changed as appropriate.
The activities can even include a variation on practicing hockey skills. In the video, pucks are placed in a line on the driveway and the player stick handles a ball around each one.
Mr. McCabe said anyone who is looking for other activities can likely find them online.
“Certainly there’s different ways that you can go online and look for a home workout,” he said.
Anyone who wants to suggest a future initiative can send a private message to the Massena Recreation Department on its Facebook page.
(1) comment
I'm predicting that a baby boom will come out of this.
