MASSENA — Massena’s annual rite of spring will take longer to arrive this year.
Like other events, and because of the potential health risks associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Massena Rotary Club has postponed its annual Pancake Day. It had been scheduled for March 28 at J.W. Leary Junior High School.
“Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the interest of public safety, the board of Directors of the Massena Rotary Club has decided to postpone the annual pancake day breakfast that was scheduled for March 28 at the Junior High in Massena,” club officials said on their Facebook page. “We will be working in conjunction with local authorities and the school district to come up with an alternate date once things are deemed safe for large gatherings.”
Rotary Club President Curt Wood said the club was taking precautions to ensure the safety of those who would have attended the pancake breakfast. But Pancake Day was still planned for 2020.
“We’re going to have it. We’re going to wait until we can,” he said.
They will publicize it once an alternate date has been selected.
In the meantime, anyone who has purchased tickets is asked to hold on to them for the time being.
“We’re going to offer refunds for those people who can’t make it,” Mr. Wood said.
The pancake breakfast, the Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser, signals the start of spring in the north country. This is the 60th year for the fundraiser, which features pancakes with local maple syrup, sausages, orange juice and hot beverage.
The event also features a silent auction. That garners a major portion of the fundraiser proceeds, which are directed toward local community projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.