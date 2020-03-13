MASSENA — Because the state has directed events with 500 or more people in attendance to be cancelled or postponed, the Massena Central School production of the musical “Newsies” has been postponed from March 27 and 28, to April 24 and 25.
All Friday and Saturday tickets previously purchased will be honored at the re-scheduled performances in April.
If a ticket-holder has any questions or concerns about the re-scheduled dates, please contact Mr. Christopher Lincoln via email at: clincoln@mcs.k12.ny.us
