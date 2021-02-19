MASSENA — A positive COVID-19 case has temporarily closed the Nicandri Nature Center.
Nature Center officials said in a Facebook post that they anticipate remaining closed until at least Feb. 27. Anyone with reservations through Feb. 27 will be contacted and offered an opportunity to book another session in March.
“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, the center is closing to allow adequate time for notification, contact tracing, and cleaning protocols,” they wrote.
Virtual day camps and virtual school programs are not impacted by the closure.
Officials said the positive case may have impacted visitors to the Nature Center on Feb. 14. Anyone who has been affected will be contacted by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
“We encourage all of our visitors, and particularly those who have visited that day, to monitor for symptoms, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks,” they wrote.
While the doors to the Nature Center will be closed, the trails will still be groomed and will be open daily from dawn to dusk for skiers and snowshoers who have their own equipment.
“We apologize for any and all inconvenience and ask for understanding during these difficult times. We appreciate all of our visitors sticking with us and hope to see you all back safe and sound in the near future,” they wrote.
Prior to its closure, the Nicandri Nature Center took reservations for blocks of time for those who needed to use the center’s skis or snowshoes. They were open Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and the reservations were for 90-minute blocks of time — from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Updates can be found on the Nicandri Nature Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/NicandriNatureCenter.
