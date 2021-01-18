MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is working with St. Lawrence Health System to establish a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the district, possibly in the high school gymnasium.
“We have started conversations with St. Lawrence Health System to have a clinic here at the school for our staff. They’re looking to get clinics particularly in some of the larger schools so that they can do the staff at those schools,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said they had done a tour to find a suitable location, “possibly in the high school gym. We’re preparing for that when it comes. We do not at this time know when we’ll be able to do that. It will depend directly on the number of vaccines that come into the state and into our region, and that could change on a daily basis. We’re hopeful that we can get a clinic set up very soon for our staff.”
Mr. Brady said they’ve surveyed staff members to see if they would be interested in obtaining vaccinations.
“We’re going to use that information for how we set up a clinic to vaccinate our staff. Some have started to make appointments to other places. St. Lawrence Health System has put out information recommending that they wait so that they can get them done here all at once,” he said.
Parents and employees have also been surveyed to determine if they would be interested in taking a COVID-19 test if the area was declared a microcluster zone. The district would be required to test 20 percent of its in-person students and staff within a two-week period.
“We’ve been working very hard to prepare for it as far as the reason for the survey. Like other schools, we’ve also signed agreements with the county Department of Health so that we can have a relationship with them because they’re going to need to provide the testing to us. Our hope is that we don’t need to get into testing. It’s really something where we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.
Mr. Brady said some school staff members have been able to receive the vaccination in the first phase of its distribution.
“That included mostly medical personnel and those in nursing homes. It also included school nurses, school psychologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists and speech therapists. So we were able to get some of our staff to have their first doses last week,” he said.
The next round of vaccines was scheduled to include first responders and all educational staff, including substitutes, as well as individuals aged 65 and older.
“The pharmacies do have some of the vaccine that is currently being reserved for those 65 and older. They have set up a state-sanctioned clinic at Maxcy Hall,” Mr. Brady said.
As they wait for further word on vaccinations, he said they continue to deal with positive cases of COVID-19. A high school student had tested positive, followed by another a few days later, leading to remote learning for two days. Another positive case was also found at Jefferson Elementary School.
Because of the number of positive cases, he said their Transportation Department was stretched thin with several bus drivers needing to go into quarantine. He said Transportation Director Allen Rowledge noted the “razor-thin amount of substitutes that we have during the pandemic because it’s hard to get people to substitute on a bus during a pandemic. A lot of schools are finding the same thing.”
That led to the junior high and high school going to remote instruction last week, “because we did not have that staff to provide the transportation. We were able to keep our elementary schools open. There are less bus runs in the elementary than there are in the 7 to 12 secondary run,” Mr. Brady said.
