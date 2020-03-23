MASSENA — Classroom instruction has started again in the Massena Central School District, but not in the classrooms.
Instead, in response to the coronavirus situation that has closed schools, teachers are teaching and students are learning from home.
All 18 school districts across St. Lawrence County are beginning some form of online instruction today.
“We want to provide as much of an education as we can. We know there’s a limitation to it,” Superintendent Patrick Brady told board of education members on Thursday.
He said that during a March 14 meeting of regional superintendents, a decision was made to close their schools starting on March 16 as the virus continued to spread.
“That decision was for March 16 to the 20th of April,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the district was already ahead of the curve.
“Our plan was, we were going to have a two-hour delay on Monday to begin this process with our staff,” he said.
Mr. Brady said there was much work to do in the following days. Some staff members came in on March 15 to begin the process.
“We have to come up with an instructional plan for all of our students,” he said.
They also needed to arrange providing breakfast and lunch to students.
“All of that planning started right away,” he said.
Online instruction began Monday, as did the distribution of free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and under from five locations — the Massena High School parking lot, Massena Community Center, Jefferson Elementary School parking lot, Ray Hurlbut Louisville Community Center and Norfolk Fire Station parking lot (state Highway 420/Furnace Drive).
“We’re just going to have to see how that goes. One school in Franklin County started this week. They ran out for that day,” he said.
In addition to providing a “grab and go” breakfast and lunch, Mr. Brady said they had to make arrangements for families to pick up Chromebooks, as well as allow students an opportunity to retrieve items from their lockers.
“Several people have come in to hand out the Chromebooks,” he said.
Also as part of the process, they worked with Slic and set up a Wi-Fi hot spot in the high school parking lot for students who did not have internet service at their homes.
“Parents or students can drive up and they can get Wi-Fi and do their work, or do their work on Chromebooks and upload it when you get to the Wi-Fi,” Mr. Brady said.
During their Thursday meeting, board members approved two resolutions related to the closing of schools.
In one resolution, board members declared the COVID-19 virus as an emergency for the school district and noted that schools would be closed from March 16 to April 1, “pursuant to the Governors Order and the earlier County Executive Order.”
“During the period of school closure for students, all District stakeholders shall establish plans to ensure the continuity of learning to the extent feasible and appropriate in accordance with consultation with the State Education Department, Department of Health and the Office of Children and Family Services consistent with Executive Order 202.4,” the resolution said.
It also noted that the board might be required to amend the school calendar “to address these extraordinary circumstances and make up instructional days.”
The second resolution authorized hourly employees to continue to be paid from March 16 to April 1, “provided such employees are available for work and report to work when directed to do so. This is meant to make such employees whole for missing work due to the school closure and shall be consistent with such employees’ regular compensation during normal school district operations.”
Depending on how long schools were closed, the superintendent could extend the length of payment to reflect that extended closure.
