MASSENA — The Town Hall Building will be closed to the general public beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, until March 31.
The Town Clerk’s office will remain open by appointment only. Call 315-769-5228 to make an appointment.
Birth, death and marriage certificates can also be obtained by accessing vitalchek.com.
The regularly scheduled village of Massena Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. will take place, as normal.
The regularly scheduled Town of Massena Town Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th at 5:30 p.m. will take place, as normal.
The remainder of administrative functions at the Town Hall will continue as normal, however, any business should be conducted via telephone or email.
Residents are reminded that water bill payments may be placed in the box in the front of the Town Hall, placed in the mail, or for those wishing to pay in cash, at NBT Bank. Online payments are also accepted through Massena.us.
Town and County Tax payments may be placed in the box in front of the Town Hall, placed in the mail or online on the website Massena.us.
For a notary public, please inquire with a local bank or attorney’s office or call the Town Clerk’s office at 315-769-5228 to make an appointment.
Contact information for specific departments located within the Town Hall building are:
Village Clerk/Mayor’s Office Email: villageclerk@village.massena.ny.us Phone: 315-769-8625 (option 1 for Village Clerk)
Town Clerk Email: townclerk@massena.us, Phone: 315-769-5228
Supervisors Office Email: bmossow@massena.us, Phone: 315-769-3588
Receiver of Taxes, Email: tpryce@massena.us, Phone: 315-769-7109
Village & Town Court, Email: akerley@massena.us or cbarber@massena.us, Phone: 315-769-5431
Code Enforcement / Building Office. Email: codeclerk@village.massena.ny.us, Phone: 315-769-6803
Assessor’s Office, Email: vbrand@massena.us, Phone: 315-769-6924
Village Treasurer, Email: treasurer@village.massena.ny.us, Phone: 315-769-7052 (Option 3)
Water Billing Dept., Email: ltyo@village.massena.ny.us or jlocey@village.massena.ny.us, Phone: 315-769-7052
