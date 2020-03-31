MASSENA — Princess Anna from “Frozen” will be leading a Facebook Live yoga session on Sunday not just for the kids, but for anyone who wants to participate from home.
Princess Anna is actually Allison Smith, owner of Massena Yoga Studio, 49 Main St., which opened in July 2018. She will be broadcasting the “Kids Yoga and Dance Party” on her Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/YogawithAllisonSmith/, from 10 to 11 a.m.
This will be Ms. Smith’s third Facebook Live yoga session for kids. The first one lasted for 45 minutes, while the second one was extended to an hour.
“There were thousands of people watching when it was live. Those videos have gotten like 20,000 to 30,000 views after. People are really liking it,” she said.
By broadcasting on Facebook, those videos also remain available for later viewing.
“I’ve had people comment from Tennessee, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, all over. I think people are hearing about the event on Facebook,” she said.
Ms. Smith already had the costume for the yoga sessions.
“A couple of year ago, a friend of mine asked me to dress up as Princess Anna for the Rotary pancake breakfast,” she said.
Now it’s being put to use again for the online session, which has a “Frozen” theme.
“It will be streamed live on the Facebook page,” Ms. Smith said.
The sessions keep the kids engaged at a time when they’re home seven days a week because of the coronavirus, she said. And, it’s fun for all ages.
“We will laugh, wiggle, stretch and dance the morning away,” she said in her Facebook posting announcing the event.
Yoga can be meditative or high-intensity, and the version she offers for the Facebook Live sessions of “kind of a mixture.”
“Kids have a lot of energy. I jump around, tell stories and play in the beginning. I tire them out and they calm down after that. A lot of people have mentioned how their kids stay engaged. I was told they stayed occupied the whole time. I think that really helps the parents,” Ms. Smith said.
And, more importantly, the kids enjoy it.
“The best part of the whole thing was the people posting pictures of their kids, and just seeing their kids participate in it and how like involved they were with it,” she said.
