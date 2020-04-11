CANTON — On Monday, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health Dr. Andrew Williams raised the alarm of St. Lawrence County’s dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.
“As of this morning, St. Lawrence County has the most rapidly growing coronavirus incidents in the entire state,” Dr. Williams said. “We have doubled the number of cases every 2.5 to 3 days, whereas New York City is currently doubling only every 6.5 days. So even though the overall number of cases are small, the rate increases is very concerning.”
Donald C. Straight, an instructor of adolescence mathematics education at SUNY Potsdam and a veteran math teacher, said while the numbers are concerning, a dynamic analysis of the data shows a slower doubling rate and signs of linear rather than exponential growth.
Mr. Straight said that the model that shows a doubling rate of every 2.5 to 3 days is not borne out by subsequent data.
“What we can see with these actual data values is how the time needed to double our number of cases is decreasing over the short time that we’ve been adding them to the list, and that’s positive news,” Mr. Straight wrote in an email to the Times. “The first three days, March 25-28, there was an eleven-fold increase. The next three days, March 28-31, there was nearly a three-fold increase. Then from March 31–April 3, we had a 60% increase. April 3-6 saw a 31% increase, and April 6-9 was a 30% increase.”
The data does not mean that Dr. Williams’ warning was overblown.
“I think it’s a great indication of the progress being made in our county to prevent the rampant spread of the virus,” Mr. Straight wrote. “Yes, it’s still increasing, and yes, we’ve realized loss of life now. And yes, people need to continue (or start) being careful to avoid contact, stay in, and all of the measures of prevention that are being recommended. But a dramatic slowing of the rate at which the number of cases doubles is good news.”
Mr. Straight said he is keeping his analysis simple, but the difference is, he is looking back at what has happened rather than speculating into the future.
“Today, April 9, we have 82 total confirmed cases in St. Lawrence County. We can look back at the daily data (known values) to look for half of that, which is 41. We find the number 42 as our number of cases on April 2. Thus, in the last seven days, our number of cases has almost doubled, and our current doubling time is a bit over seven days, not between two and three days. Going back to yesterday, April 8, when the total number of cases was 78. We can look back at the daily data to find out when it was 39. We don’t find that exact number, but we find 37 on April 1 and 42 on April 2, as already noted. So, it took between six and seven days to double, and that was yesterday’s then-current doubling time.”
Even more simply put, Mr. Straight said, from the day the first case was reported the increase has averaged a little more than five cases per day.
“That really has not changed much,” he said in an interview. “We’ve had a couple of days with 10 more cases and a couple of days with two more cases.”
The data points to linear or steady growth rather than increasing growth, Mr. Straight said.
“The reason that’s still problematic is because that means that over the next week we could expect to have 35 to 40 new cases and over the next week, we could expect to have between 35 and 40 new cases. That’s better than having 80 or 90 or one or two hundred with exponential growth, but it is still not what we want.”
Mr. Straight has been following the numbers locally and nationally since the first cases were reported.
“Everybody is looking for good news, and I think this is exactly that,” he said. “The balance is trying to give people good news while also making sure that they understand we can’t stop doing what we’re doing. It’s working, so we need to keep doing it,”
Mr. Straight has spent his life looking at numbers and he is driven to share the insights he sees in a data set.
“My license plate is MATH NUT, so I don’t hesitate to make people aware that it’s a passion of mine,” he wrote in his email. “I want us to get this right, both from an informational standpoint and from the standpoint of offering encouragement to others going through this difficult time. We have to get through it together, but we each have to be committed to do our part.”
