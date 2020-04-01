OSWEGO — It may seem old fashion but writing a letter or sending a card can bring a smile to someone’s face.
Children in the community are encouraged to send a note, card, drawing or anything that will brighten a senior’s day. The senior living communities in the area are not allowing visitors which does keep them safe during these unprecedented times but is often lonely. The power of communication and love is key to their wellbeing. To help, children can send notes of hope to local senior living communities.
Children can either mail the cards to the addresses below or email a photo of their card to letters@oswegohealth.org.
A child can contact any senior living facility they choose. To help out, the locations have been divided by the first letter of the last name.
A, B, C
Bishop’s Commons
4 Burkle St.
Oswego, NY 13126
315-349-0799
D, E, F
The Gardens by Morningstar
132 Ellen St.
Oswego, NY 13126
315-343-0880
G, H, I
Morningstar Residential Care Center
17 Sunrise St.
Oswego, NY 13126
315-342-4790
J, K, L
Manor at Seneca Hill
20 Manor Drive
Oswego, NY 13126
315-349-5300
M, N, O
Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center
303 East River Road
Oswego, NY 13126
315-343-1800
P, Q, R
St Francis Commons
12 Burkle St.
Oswego, NY 13126
315-326-0870
S, T, U, V
St Luke Health Services
299 East River Road
Oswego NY, 13126
315-342-3166
W, X, Y, Z
Springside at Seneca Hill
10 County Route 45A
Oswego, NY 13126
315-343-5658
