With prom and graduation season on the horizon, local schools took the opportunity to drive home the message of students making good decision in order to arrive home safely after these milestone events.
Beaver River Central School had a visit Wednesday from The International Save a Life Tour. The organization discusses the effects of distracted driving and gives students a hands-on experience using simulated driving equipment to raise awareness about how alcohol and drugs, including cannabis, alter driving ability.
Prior to the demonstration, students viewed a video from the Save A Life Tour which is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIXtuCbsVK8. The video presents some disturbing statistics — “The NHTSA reports that an impaired driving injury occurs once every 2 minutes in the USA” “There’s a 3 in 10 likelihood you will be involved in an alcohol related crash in your lifetime.” It also gives some first-hand accounts of the consequences of driving while distracted or impaired.
The Beaver River tour was sponsored by the Stop DWI Lewis County.
“We want to ensure students are safe and responsible during prom and graduation season and that they have a plan to get home safe,” said Matthew Morrow, the local Stop DWI coordinator.
Mountain View Prevention Services was also on hand with goggles simulating blood alcohol content, drug and cannabis use. Students wore the goggles and attempted to perform a field sobriety test to walk a line, heel to toe.
Beaver River junior Samuel Edick wore the 25 plus BAC goggle and although he started out on the line, after a few steps he was way off course.
“I started out good but I was really hammered,” he said of the simulation. “I knew I was not going to be on the line.”
Students also took turns at the wheel of a drunk driving simulator, wearing similar impairment goggles, and the texting and driving exercise in which students had to answer text messages every 15 seconds on a hand held cellphone while driving one-handed.
Ronald Walrath, a junior, drove the simulator.
“It’s different than a real car,” said Ronald. “But you get the sense of how it would be in a normal car.”
From neglecting to put on his seat belt to crashing into a stopped police car, young Mr. Walrath failed the simulator.
Classmate Derrick Zehr did not fare any better texting and driving. He drove suspiciously slow, passed a stopped school bus and crossed solid yellow lines, swerving into the oncoming lane.
“It gives you a good idea of how texting affects driving,” Derrick said, noting when driving in reality, he places his phone on the other side of the car, out of reach.
“If you can’t do it on the simulator, how could you do it drunk,” Save a Life representative CJ Rich asked the students.
Students were asked to sign a pledge to not text while driving.
After signing the pledge, Naomi Roggie, a junior, said the program reinforced what she had been told previously.
“Don’t use your phone while driving,” she said. “Check your mirrors and be more aware.”
The Save a Life Tour also visited LaFargeville Central School and is slated to visit South Lewis on May 25.
Mountain View Prevention and UP! Coalition is hosting after prom parties at Beaver River and several other Lewis County schools.
Copenhagen took another route to present the sobering messages of staying safe on the road. Enlisting the help of local agencies, the Copenhagen SADD group and school resource officer Deputy Luke Monnat staged a mock accident Thursday.
At about 8:20 a.m. a 911 call came over the school PA system announcing there had been an accident outside the school and the high school students were to evacuate the building. Exiting to Loud Street, students watched as emergency vehicles from the Rutland Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Lewis County Sheriff Department arrived on the scene of vehicle crush. As the firefighters worked to extricate the driver and two passengers from the car, Sheriff Michael Carpinelli narrated the action.
He cautioned the student in the audience to be cautious when arriving on an accident scene and asked them if they were in this situation, to be aware that more than likely, the family of the victims may not been notified yet thus the students should not share photos or information on social media.
The driver, portrayed by SADD member Collin Johnson, with minor injuries, was first out of the car and questioned by a sheriff deputy. He stood by as the car was cut away to get to the front seat passenger, played by sophomore Anna-Marie Larsen. According to search and rescue paramedic Rebecca River, the “victim” has massive head injuries and would be flown to Syracuse if a helicopter was available.
Anna-Marie said she felt good about participating in the mock accident.
“Even if it impacts one person to not drink and drive,” she said, referencing a recent crash in Granby that took the lives of two high school students, although it was not revealed the cause of the accident. “We lost too many young lives.”
As firefighters cut away more of the crumbled car to reach the deceased back seat passenger, her mother watched and Collin was given a filed sobriety test which he failed. He was handcuffed, read his rights and place in the back seat of the sheriff’s car.
Collin, a senior, described the experience as horrible.
“I was scarred, terrified,” he said, noting he hopes his fellow students get the message — “Don’t drink and drive.”
“Arresting” officer, Deputy Steward agreed.
“It’s very horrible,” he said. “This was very real, I hope it makes an impression.”
Sheriff Carpinelli drove the points home, “You say to your friends — see you Friday night, see you at the game, see you at prom, see you at graduation, Someone decides to have a few beers and that day is never going to come.”
Canon Samuel Lundy, Fire Department Chaplain, gave last rites to the deceased and she was pronounced by county coroner Luann Mosier. Then a hearse from Lundy Funeral Home removed the body from the accident scene.
SADD member Grace Scholler, a junior, played the deceased victim and her real-life mother, Rebecca, acted as her mother for the scenario.
Grace said it was scary to be covered up while the firefighters cut away the car and its was tight and constricting to be placed in the body bag.
“I hope it made an impression on the other students,” she said.
Nicole LaRue of Lundy’s, said she wished more schools would do a similar program and touch on texting and driving and other distractions.
Mrs. Scholler told the high schoolers following the demonstration as they gathered in the school gymnasium that as parent this was very hard to do.
“It’s not a place I would want to be,” she said. “For a small community there have been too many fatal accidents.”
Long time teacher Lori Atkinson addressed the students pointing out that their brains are not yet fully developed and that wouldn’t happen until at least age 25.
“Students Against Destructive Decisions is dedicated to advocating healthy decision-making,” she said, noting it was founded to empower young people to help each other.
“We always say we are family here in Copenhagen,” Ms. Atkinson said. “This means that one bad decision will affect hundreds of people.”
She noted that over the past 26 years the community has experienced loss and she dreads watching the news the mornings after prom and graduation, worried that a familiar name will be heard.
“I worry that one of you will make a bad decision just for one moment of pleasure or one moment of trying to fit in by doing something dangerous,” she said. “Death is inevitable, but when it happens in a small town, it is an earthquake. It rocks people to their knees and there are aftershocks for days, months and years. Think before you drive while impaired. Think before you get in the vehicle with someone you know is drunk or high. Think before you text while driving. Look out for each other. Please remember that people love you, people care about your well-being, and people want you to have fun but be smart and come home safely. ... One bad decision can change lives forever.”
DA Mosier also spoke to the students pointing out the very real consequences for someone who is accused of vehicular manslaughter — the funds for defense reaching upwards of $10,000 and prison incarceration for up to 10 years.
“When you see me, you are in a most unfortunate situation or at a tragic time,” she said. “You don’t want to see me.”
She encouraged the students to “be the best you can be — make good decisions.”
Sheriff Carpinelli told the students that if they found themselves in a situation where they needed to get home safely to call 911 and the Sheriff’s Department would see that they got home ensuring them no legal action would be taken.
“You would be commended for making that good decision not punished,” the Sheriff said. “We could (make an arrest) but won’t.”
“Copenhagen SADDś mission is to bring awareness to our students about destructive decisions. Rather it be alcohol/drug use or distracted driving. We try to make students aware of the consequences of poor decisions,” said SADD advisor Dora Dorchester. “Today’s mock accident was to bring this awareness to our students not just for the upcoming prom/graduation season but for something they will remember.”
SADD will host an after prom party to help ensure students’ safety.
