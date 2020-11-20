MEXICO — Mexico Elementary students will learn remotely Friday following a positive COVID-19 case and to allow ample time for contact tracing by the Oswego County Health Department.
Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo said the Mexico Elementary plans to return to its normal hybrid instructional model on Monday after the health department confirmed Thursday evening a student who was last in attendance Nov. 16 tested positive for COVID-19.
“While I understand that this news is concerning, please know the district has been and will continue working closely with the Oswego County Health Department to ensure the safety of our school and community,” Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo said in a letter to the MACS community about the news.
Schiedo said contact tracing is underway by the Oswego County Health Department and that those considered in close contact, defined as 10 minutes or more in an enclosed space, will be required to quarantine for 14 days by the health department.
Palermo Elementary, New Haven Elementary and Mexico Middle School will remain open and operate on their normal schedules. Mexico High School will continue its fully remote model until after Thanksgiving recess with a planned return to the district’s hybrid schedule on Nov. 30.
The district continues to urge everyone to take preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene like hand washing, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure may contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
