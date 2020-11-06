MEXICO — The Oswego County Health Department notified the Mexico Academy and Central School District on Thursday, Nov. 5 that a student at its high school has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result Mexico High School will move to fully virtual instruction for the next two weeks.
The Mexico High School student, who will not be further identified due to privacy concerns, last attended the school on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and the Oswego County Health Department is notifying individuals considered a close contact of this individual.
Anyone who has had close contact, defined as 10 minutes or more in an enclosed space, with the student will be required by the health department to quarantine for 14 days.
Due to the number of staff members on quarantine, Mexico High School will implement its fully remote instructional model for the next two weeks with a planned return to instruction on Friday, Nov. 20.
“While I understand that this news is concerning, please understand that the district has been and will continue to work closely with the Oswego County Health Department to ensure the safety of our school community,” MACS Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo said in a Thursday letter sent home to families. “Our district is fully prepared to continue educating our students and ensuring their safety during this time.”
All full day CiTi BOCES students from Mexico High School will continue to attend their respective BOCES programs as long as they are not under quarantine.
The regular hybrid schedules for Mexico Elementary, New Haven Elementary and Mexico Middle School remain unchanged and those buildings remain open, while Palermo Elementary is on track to return from its two weeks of fully remote learning on Monday, Nov. 9.
The district continues to urge everyone to take preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene and hand washing, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.
Anyone with concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID Hotline at 315-349-3330.
