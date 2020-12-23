Mexico schools fully remote until Jan. 19

MEXICO — The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) is extending its fully remote instruction model until at least Tuesday, Jan. 19, district officials announced Tuesday evening, Dec. 22.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner announced the change in a letter and automated phone call to district families and the community, saying the decision is necessary as the spread of COVID-19 continues to climb in the county and region.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and not compromising the safety of the members of our school community, we will remain in remote instruction for all students until a planned return date of Jan. 19, 2021,” said Dr. Runner.
Dr. Runner noted the district would continue to monitor the COVID-19 data and make any adjustments as needed based on recommendations from the Oswego County Health Department.
She also encouraged those with questions regarding instruction to reach out to their child’s teacher or building principal.
The district continues to urge everyone to take preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene and hand washing, practicing social distancing, wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, and avoiding coughing or sneezing into the air or your hands.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure may contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
