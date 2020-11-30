MEXICO — Due to growing COVID-19 cases and more than 60 staff and students currently under quarantine, Mexico Academy and Central School District is switching to fully remote instruction immediately through Friday, Dec. 11.
Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo announced the change on Saturday in a letter and robocall to district families, saying the move is in an effort to control the spread of the virus.
“In the past week, we have had four staff members and six students test positive for COVID-19,” Schiedo said. “Even though we have not had any known transmission within our buildings, I am concerned about the number of staff and students who are under quarantine and/or infected. Currently, we have 27 staff members and 34 students in quarantine.”
MACS plans to return to return to its usual hybrid model for all five schools on Monday, Dec. 14 and Schiedo noted returning will depend on the district’s infection rate. He added the district will reassess the data by Dec. 11.
Per the district’s remote plan, staff members not under quarantine orders will continue to report to buildings for their daily duties.
The district continues to urge everyone to take preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene such as hand washing, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure may contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
A full letter from Schiedo to the MACS community regarding the announcement may be viewed via the district website, MexicoCSD.org.
