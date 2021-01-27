ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo eliminated all upstate microcluster zones with heightened COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday as officials test New Yorkers for mutated variants of the novel coronavirus that remain unclear to global health experts.
The state Coronavirus Task Force eliminated a yellow microcluster zones — 3- or 4-mile areas that had recently spiking COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates — in the city of Batavia in Genesee County, and multiple orange and yellow zones in Monroe, Erie, Oneida, Tioga, Chemung, Onondaga, Westchester, Rockland, Nassau, Suffolk and Niagara counties as new virus cases continue to decline and hospitalizations flatten.
“Given the progress they’ve made, the restrictions are lifted in those zones,” Cuomo said Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing in the state Capitol.
Batavia’s positivity is 4.76%, down from a peak positivity of 11.95%.
Monroe County’s COVID-19 positivity is down to 5.26% on Wednesday, after peaking at 10.26%. Chemung County’s positivity dipped to 4.30% after a peak of 7.90%. COVID cases in Onondaga County decreased to 4.47% from 8.89%, according to the governor’s office.
Four yellow precautionary zones with heightened restrictions remain in effect in the Bronx, Washington Heights and Queens in New York City and in the city of Newburgh in Orange County.
Stricter COVID rules are implemented in yellow precautionary, orange and red microcluster zones, including bars and restaurant, capacity in houses of worship, limits mass gatherings to 25 people and mandated a COVID-19 testing threshold for students and school staff who attend in-person classroom instruction.
Zones helped curb COVID-19 community spread after virus hot spots appeared in areas across the state. The additional regulations also helped prevent overwhelming any region’s hospital system, Cuomo said.
“There was a dramatic holiday spike, but we did not overwhelm the hospitals,” he said, adding the state mandated a 50% increased number of beds and the 200 New York hospitals successfully worked together sharing personal protective equipment, staff and other resources.
Officials continue to hold their breath as the state tests for cases of mutated strains of the novel coronavirus, including a 70% more transmissible variant discovered in the United Kingdom last month, and other emerging mutations in South Africa, Brazil and California.
The state has discovered 42 cases of the U.K. strain to date across nine counties and New York City. Scientists at the state Department of Health’s Wadsworth research laboratory in Albany have tested more than 2,800 New Yorkers for other variants since Dec. 23.
No virus cases of the variant from South Africa or Brazil have been discovered in the state to date.
Reports from health experts about how contagious or lethal the new virus strains are continue to change. Officials continue to test Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for efficacy against the other variants.
The state will alter its strategy to combat the coronavirus and emerging mutations as the facts change, and as necessary, Cuomo said.
“We make decisions based on the facts,” he said.
The state will adapt as the virus continues to adapt, Cuomo said.
“We’ve shown when the facts change, we can change and that we can overcome,” he said. “We have and we will.”
