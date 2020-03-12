Major League Baseball canceled all spring training games and delayed Opening Day by at least two weeks as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
MLB also announced Thursday that 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games scheduled for Tuscon, Ariz., had been postponed indefinitely.
“MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 season schedule,” MLB’s statement read. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.
“Nothing is more important to us that the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by the coronavirus.”
NHL SUSPENDS SEASON
The NHL put its season on pause on Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to muliple reports.
Commissioner Gary Bettman had a conference call scheduled for 1 p.m. with the Board of Governors, and an official announcement from the league was expected.
Earlier Thursday, the league had advised its teams against conducting morning skates, practices or team meetings.
The league issued a statement on Wednesday night, less than an hour after the NBA announced that it would suspend its season.
“The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus,” the league’s statement said. “The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update (Thursday).”
KANSAS, DUKE PULL OUT OF NCAA TOURNEY
No. 1 Kansas and No. 10 Duke said Thursday they will not play in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament should it go on as scheduled.
Both universities announced they were suspending athletic competition in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our highest priority at Kansas Athletics is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. “Based on the recommendation of our medical professionals, we have canceled all athletic travel indefinitely. In addition, all home and away athletics events have been suspended indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine the next appropriate steps based on advice from our medical team.”
Duke’s president, Vincent E. Price, said “this is clearly an unprecedented moment for our university, our region and the wider world. As we take steps to confront the spread of this virus, I’m grateful for the cooperation and support of the entire Duke community.”
Kansas coach Bill Self and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski issued statements of support.
“While we are disappointed for the players, it was the right and necessary thing to do,” said Self, who has guided the Jayhawks to 16 straight NCAA Tournaments and won the national title in 2008. “As I said yesterday, this is bigger than a sport or championship. I know our medical staff and the NCAA will research all avenues to determine the appropriate steps moving forward.”
Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12) was in line for the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed. Duke (25-6, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) also would have been a high seed.
ACC CANCELS TOURNAMENT
The Atlantic Coast Conference joined other major conferences in canceling the remainder of their men’s basketball tournaments Thursday.
Syracuse was scheduled to play Louisville in an ACC quarterfinal game Thursday night at Greensboro, N.C., but that game has been scrapped as have tournament games in the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, Pac-12, American Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10, Big East, Conference USA, MAC, America East, Big Sky and WAC, due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus.
The Big East made its decision during halftime of Thursday’s quarterfinal game between Creighton and St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.
“These are not easy decisions quite naturally. I know how important athletics is to a society as a whole,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said.
“My focus, and I’ve said from the beginning, is to make sure our student-athletes are at the center. To show some leadership – it’s not easy to do – but it’s the right thing to do.”
The NCAA Tournament has not yet been called off, but there is dwindling optimism the event will go on as scheduled.
NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday the tournament would be played without fans. The Final Four site in Atlanta was expected to change from Mercedes-Benz Stadium – home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons – to a smaller venue, Emmert said.
All major conference tournaments are expected to be canceled Thursday.
NASCAR TO RUN NEXT 2 RACES WITHOUT FANS
NASCAR announced Thursday that the upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held without fans.
“These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race,” NASCAR officials said in a statement. “We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”
The NASCAR Cup Series races are scheduled for this Sunday in Atlanta and March 22 in Miami.
The last time NASCAR postponed a race for non-weather-related reasons was the 2001 New Hampshire race following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Also in response to the spread of the coronavirus, several NASCAR teams announced that their garages would be closed to visitors. Joe Gibbs Racing, Leavine Family Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing all closed their facilities to the public.
MLS SUSPENDS SEASON INDEFINITELY
MLS is suspending its season indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday.
The Los Angeles Galaxy were scheduled to leave Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s game with Inter in Miami in Ft. Lauderdale. Their flight was canceled.
It is believed the league is targeting a 30-day suspension.
“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”
