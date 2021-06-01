Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.