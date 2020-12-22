WATERTOWN — The first shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties this week as hospitals continue dispersing doses to frontline medical workers across the state and nation.

St. Lawrence Health System, Lewis County General Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg and Samaritan Health all confirmed receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, with dispersal for their eligible medical workers set to occur in the next few days.

Lewis County Health System received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, 300 of which were allocated for hospital workers.

Christina Flint, with the hospital system’s Community Relations Department, said 50 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine are allocated for hospital staff, but are being administered at Samaritan since the Lowville hospital does not have an appropriate freezer to store the vaccines at the required ultra-cold temperatures.

Leslie M. DiStefano, Samaritan’s director of communication and public relations, said 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were on site, 600 of which would start being dispersed to high-risk medical staff. That’s in addition to about 350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were transported to the facility from Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh over the weekend.

Claxton-Hepburn unboxed its 500 Moderna vaccines Tuesday, 300 of which will be administered to staff beginning Wednesday.

“I think that the institutions are working really well together to make this happen and no waste is happening,” said Amanda Hitterman, Claxton-Hepburn’s interim executive director of marketing and external relations. “I think that’s a great thing that’s happened.”

Carthage Area Hospital is set to receive 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday morning, with dispersal for employees beginning as soon as possible, Marketing Director Taylour L. Scanlon said. It wasn’t initially clear how many of those 500 were specifically allotted for the hospital staff, and if others were being held for other facilities.

Andrea Roden, director of marketing and community relations for River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, would not indicate whether the facility had been allotted any Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at this point.

Distribution of the vaccines for nursing home staff and residents is being coordinated and conducted through pharmacies in a separate, federally run program, which is different than that being carried out by the hospitals.

Samaritan’s two nursing home facilities — Samaritan Keep Home and Summit Village — and both United Helpers’ facilities in St. Lawrence County are set to begin vaccinating patients and staff next week, according to spokespeople.

Vaccines began rolling out to hospitals across the state last week, though just made it to the tri-county region en masse in the last few days. Last Tuesday, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, part of the St. Lawrence Health System, received doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but at the time, was the only tri-county region hospital with vaccine doses.

Times reporters Rachel Burt and Ellis Giacomelli contributed reporting to this report.