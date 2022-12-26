WATERTOWN — The snowstorm that has buried the north country over the holiday weekend is seemingly going to continue throughout today in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Those two counties are under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the weather service, heavy snow is expected today and additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are possible.
Winds will also produce blowing and drifting snow.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the warning reads. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
Jon P. Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, said the snow will be heavy throughout the morning before heading north and temporarily weakening, with a break in the afternoon — but that’s not the end.
Mr. Hitchcock says the storm will then reorganize this evening in northern Jefferson County, and move south across Watertown where it will stay until tomorrow morning.
He predicts the storm will then weaken Tuesday afternoon.
The heaviest snow will be seen in the morning, and then back again throughout the night, Mr. Hitchcock said.
“It looks like the heaviest is going to be center from Watertown heading northeast towards Fort Drum,” he said. “It is going to move around a little bit so the entire county will see some but that central part of the county, basically along Route 3, will be the heaviest.”
Watertown has already recorded 40 inches of snow, according to the weather service, so if the city sees another 1 to 2 feet, it’s looking at over 50 inches.
Mr. Hitchcock has been a forecaster for the National Weather Service for almost 20 years, and he says he hasn’t seen a storm like this one before.
“This is the worst I’ve seen in my career in terms of the combination of wind and snow and the blizzard conditions,” he said.
Blizzard conditions, which dissipated Sunday, require blowing snow that is expected to reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less for at least three hours. There is no temperature requirement, but wind speed must be at least 35 mph for a blizzard warning to be issued. Those warnings expired in the tri-county area Sunday afternoon.
The northern part of Lewis County will see some snow, near Carthage and toward Harrisville, where another 5 to 10 inches of snow is forecast.
Other portions of Lewis County such as Lowville are only forecast to get another inch or two of snow, Mr. Hitchcock said.
The National Weather Service in Burlington is predicting another 8 to 12 inches in southern St. Lawrence County in areas such as Gouverneur and Fullerville, while 6 to 8 inches is expected in northern St. Lawrence County near South Russell, South Edwards and Star Lake.
During a news conference in Buffalo, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said that she has been in contact with the county and Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.
Mayor Smith said that the governor reached out to ensure the city had enough resources.
He also said that Gov. Hochul said she wanted to make sure that he and the citizens of Watertown knew “that whatever we need, the state would provide.”
He said that prior to the storm, the city had asked the state’s Department of Transportation to take care of the main roads such as Washington, State, LeRay, and Arsenal streets, which the state did.
“There was a lot of pre-planning that went into this, thanks to the governor and DOT which has made it a little bit easier for us,” he said. “The governor’s been excellent, last storm, this storm, of making sure that we have the resources that we need.”
He said there is normally several calls between himself and the Governor’s Office to follow up and ensure the city has what it needs.
“The fact that the state has been able to step in and take care of those main arterials, really allows our plow crews to focus on the secondary arterials and the residential areas,” Mayor Smith said. “The state really has done a phenomenal job of taking care of those main arteries.”
Mayor Smith also complimented the work from the city’s Department of Public Works.
“Those guys are very dedicated, and they’ve done a phenomenal job over the holidays, sacrificing family to make sure the city streets are cleaned,” he said.
A news release from National Grid states that 99% of power has been restored to central and Northern New York and states that the repairs that are left are “labor-intensive,” and are “primarily single-customer and isolated pockets of outages.”
“We thank all of our customers for their continued patience and understanding as we advance closer to completing service restoration. Our field force will remain active in the region until the last outage is resolved,” said National Grid’s Vice President of New York Electric Operations Matt Barnett. “On behalf of National Grid, I want to extend a special thanks to the police, fire, public works, municipal officials, and other volunteers for their ongoing assistance and for their support of our customers and communities during our storm recovery efforts.”
Flooding on Route 3 from County Route 120 to Hessel Road in Ellisburg has forced all lanes to be closed as of about 7 p.m. Sunday. The road was still closed as of 2 p.m. Monday.
The winter storm warning in Jefferson and Lewis counties expires at 1 p.m. Tuesday and the lake-effect snow warning for southeastern and southwestern St. Lawrence County will expire at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
