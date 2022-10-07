Due to the Columbus Day holiday Monday, the Watertown Daily Times’s Monday edition will be delivered to subscribers by mail on Tuesday. Monday’s edition will be available to subscribers through the Times’s e-edition at nny360.com and at news stands.
Monday Times to be available on news stands, online, but holiday will push home delivery to Tuesday
