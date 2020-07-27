WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday, averaging four cases per day over the past three days, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 185.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has grown by 24 for a new total of 155.
There are 28 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 30 known active cases of the disease in the county.
The number of individuals tested to date is 11,808, with 11,623 results having been returned negative.
There are 582 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 123 people in mandatory quarantine.
