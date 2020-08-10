WATERTOWN — Monday’s daily coronavirus update from Jefferson County said five recently reported positive virus cases confirmed by a particular lab have now been “appropriately deemed negative,” and the county’s updated numbers reflect these changes.
The test results in question were received between Wednesday, July 29, and Friday, July 31.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service and state Department of Health performed a thorough investigation into the particular lab, which was not named, according to county administrator Robert F. Hagemann in his daily briefing.
The individuals who previously had positive test results returned are now released from isolation and are removed from the county’s official count of positive cases.
Over the weekend, the county confirmed one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 213.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is now at 196.
There are 16 people in mandatory isolation and no one is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 16 known active cases of the disease in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 13,947, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update, and 13,734 results have been returned negative.
There are 655 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 54 people in mandatory quarantine.
