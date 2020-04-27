WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 60.
The county also reported that two additional cases had been added to the “recovery list,” bringing the county’s total number of cases recovered to 51.
The number of people hospitalized due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus stands at three.
To date, 1,395 people have been tested for the virus in the county with 1,335 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release.
There are 19 people in precautionary quarantine, six people in mandatory isolation and 61 in mandatory isolation.
