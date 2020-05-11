WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no additional COVID-19 cases Monday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 66.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is 61.
There are five people in mandatory isolation and no people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in five known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 2,003 people have been tested with 1,937 negative results.
There are 26 people in precautionary quarantine and 33 people in mandatory quarantine.
