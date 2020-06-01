WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 73.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus also remain steady at 70.
There are three people in mandatory isolation and no people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in three known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 4,835 people have been tested with 4,762 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 103 people in precautionary quarantine and 17 people in mandatory quarantine.
