LOWVILLE — Lewis County reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday morning, but did report that the last person in the county fighting COVID-19 has recovered.
This leaves the county with no known active cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This marks day 14 with no new cases.
There are no people in isolation, but three remain in quarantine.
To date, 349 people have been tested in the county with 338 negative results. There are no results pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Based on 1% of people tested.
