LOWVILLE — Positive test result number 30 for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was reported Monday morning by Lewis County Public Health.
According to the news release issued by Director Ashley Waite, the case was identified on Sunday and the person is now in isolation in their home.
There are two other people who previously tested positive who are also in isolation due to the virus, while 42 people are under precautionary quarantine.
Since March 28, when the first two cases of the virus were confirmed, Lewis County has processed 3,513 tests, 3,479 of which were negative. Four Lewis County residents are waiting for their test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.