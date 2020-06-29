LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed four new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 37.
Twenty-nine of the county’s total number of reported cases have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s Public Health Department.
Eight people remain in isolation and 34 people remain in quarantine.
To date, 3,931 people have been tested in the county with 3,884 negative results and 10 results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.
