LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed one new COVID-19 case Monday from over the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 64.
Fifty-eight of the county’s reported virus cases have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s public health department. Six people are in quarantine fighting the disease and a total of 77 people remain in quarantine.
To date, 8,047 tests have been performed on 4,498 total individuals in the county. There have been 7,979 negative results and four results still pending.
