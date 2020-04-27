LOWVILLE — Lewis County continues to hold steady Monday with the amount of COVID-19 cases reported in the county, which remains at 11.
There are still three individuals fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in isolation and a total of eight have recovered.
There are 5 people in the county that remain in quarantine, which is down from 16 on Sunday.
To date, there have been 297 people tested in the county, up just one from Sunday. There have been 286 negative results returned. No results are pending.
