LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed an additional COVID-19 case as of Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases at 24.
Fourteen of the 24 confirmed cases have since recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Seventy people are in quarantine and 10 people remain in isolation fighting the disease.
To date, 1,568 people have been tested in the county with 1,542 negative results and two results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.
